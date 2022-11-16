Graffiti youths clean up park they vandalised
Graffiti vandals have been made to clean up the Nottinghamshire park they targeted in a restorative justice exercise.
Three youths responsible for vandalising Sherwood Avenue Park in Newark have taken part in litter picking at the site, Newark and Sherwood District Council said.
A spokesperson for the authority said it had worked with Nottinghamshire Police to identify the culprits and arrange the exercise.
The trio also cleaned St Mary Magdalene’s Church Gardens in the town as part of the session.
The graffiti was removed by the council's Street Scene Team shortly after it was discovered.
Community Protection Officer Amanda Burt said: “I was pleased to be involved in the day of restorative justice and to not only have the opportunity to discuss the consequences vandalism has with the offenders, but also to see them show an understanding of the impact their behaviour had.
“Having witnessed the graffiti and their behaviour in town myself it was good to see a positive outcome.”