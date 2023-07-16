Image of man released in hammer attack inquiry
Officers investigating a suspected hammer attack in Kent have released an image of a man they wish to speak to.
The victim was approached by another man in London Road, Dartford, at about 17:00 BST on 9 July.
The suspect reportedly hit him on the head with a hammer before leaving the scene on a black e-scooter.
The image was released following investigations, including forensic examinations, house-to-house inquiries and a review of CCTV in the area.
The force urged anyone with information to come forward.
