Two arrested after woman found dead
A woman in her 50s was found dead at an address in a Surrey village on Thursday, prompting a murder investigation
A man, 64, and a woman, 61, were arrested in connection with the death
They both remain in custody as enquiries continue
Two arrests have been made as part of a murder investigation following the discovery of a woman's body in Surrey on Thursday.
Police were called by the South East Coast Ambulance Service to an address in Church View, Ash, at about 17:50 BST following a concern for safety.
A woman in her 50s was found dead inside the property on arrival.
The 61-year-old woman and 64-year-old man arrested on Friday night in connection with the investigation remain in custody.
Surrey Police said specialist forensic officers remained at the scene but they did not believe there was any risk to the wider public.
Insp Blaine Rafferty said: "I would like to thank local residents for their co-operation as we conduct our investigation, and we will provide further updates as the investigation progresses.”
The family of the victim are being supported by specially trained officers, the force also confirmed.
Anyone with any relevant information is urged to come forward.
