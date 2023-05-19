Mr Costain spent time in Busumbala, western Gambia, before travelling to the village of Abene in southern Senegal.

He had booked a flight home but the alarm was raised when he did not board it.

Mr Costain was a percussionist and member of Community Arts Rhayader and District (CARAD).

The organisation said he led drumming workshops and parades and even travelled to Brazil to teach music to children.

CARAD trustee Peter Cox described him as a man who "loved travelling to extraordinary places".

He said that his friend died while on a bus on holiday, adding: "It feels fitting, in some way, that he would have closed his eyes for the last time having been gazing out of the window watching an exciting new world open up before him.

"He will be missed by all who knew him."