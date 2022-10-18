An emergency scheme for people struggling to afford food and fuel has seen appeals for help more than double in just 12 months.

The local welfare support scheme run by Leeds City Council dealt with 963 applications in August this year, compared with 434 in August 2021, officials said.

In a single month, between July and August this year, there was a 78% jump in requests for help, a council report said.

Most of the people now asking for help have "never previously applied to the scheme", the report added.

The programme typically offers short-term emergency help such as supermarket vouchers, fuel vouchers, white goods, furniture and flooring, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

It added: "The most common reason for applying was due to the rising cost of living and applicants' income no longer meeting their outgoings."

The support scheme is set to be expanded to help reach more people following a council review of the service which found its eligibility rules were "outdated" and "inconsistently applied".