Monkeypox vaccine rollout set to begin in Ireland
- Published
The Republic of Ireland will begin rolling out a monkeypox vaccine next week, the interim chief medical officer has said.
Prof Breda Smyth said the vaccine will be made available to those who are deemed at most risk, RTÉ News reported., external
Latest figures show 126 cases of the disease have been confirmed in the country.
There is currently a shortage of the vaccine, but new recommendations on how it can be administered could mean an increase in doses available in Ireland.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it could now be administered just below the skin, meaning a smaller dose is needed.
Previously, the vaccine had been given into a deeper layer of fatty tissue in the arm.
The recommended changes have now been accepted by Ireland's National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), allowing for a five-fold increase in available doses.
The change will be a temporary measure while vaccines remain in short supply.