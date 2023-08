A man has died has died following a single-vehicle crash in County Donegal.

The crash happened between 08:30 and 09:00 local time on Tuesday at Carrowreagh, Bridgend.

The man, who was in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital .

Gardaí (Irish police) have asked witnesses, particularly anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.