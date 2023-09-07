A bleed control kit and defibrillator set up outside a live music venue in memory of a teenager who died from a cardiac arrest would have made him "so proud", his mother said.

"Massive music fan" Jamie Rees, 18, died in Rugby, Warwickshire on 1 January 2022.

His mother Naomi Rees Issitt chairs the OurJay Foundation, which aims to install 100 defibrillators with bleed kits around the UK by the end of October.

"To be at a location like the Empire in Coventry would mean an awful lot to Jamie," she said.