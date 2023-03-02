Residents in Rutland are facing an extra 5% on their council tax bills after a new budget plan was agreed.

Rutland County Council’s budget for the next financial year - which was put out to consultation in January - was approved at a meeting on Monday, with a 2.99% rate rise added to by a 2% increase in the social care precept.

Councillors told a meeting a rise of less than 4.99% would risk the authority's financial stability.

The will add more than £90 a year for an average Band D property.