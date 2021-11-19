Sheffield bin strike called off after pay deal reached

A bin strike due to start in Sheffield on Monday has been called off after refuse staff accepted a new pay offer.

GMB union members had voted for the all-out strike over concerns about wages from contractor Veolia.

Workers have now voted to accept a new two-year deal that will see a pay increase each year and a one-off payment.

Lee Parkinson, from GMB, said members had achieved "pay justice".

Refuse collectors had previously staged strike action on individual days and had threatened an ongoing walkout from Monday.

The new agreement will see workers receive a backdated 3% increase in year one, a one-off £250 payment for each employee, and a further 3.5% increase for year two, the union said.

It added the proposed strike could have impacted more than 200,000 families across the city over Christmas.

Mr Parkinson said members at Veolia had "stood together in an act of solidarity".

“They risked their own health and safety during the pandemic to keep operating a service on behalf of Veolia, and it is only right that this year’s pay deal goes some way to reflect their efforts over the last 18 months.”

Sheffield City Council and Veolia have been contacted for comment.

