Solar farm approved despite objections
- Published
A solar farm that aims to power 12,850 homes is due to be built despite concerns over loss of farmland.
Birch Solar Farm will take up seven agricultural fields, 82 hectares in total, north of Hardy's Green near Colchester.
Colchester City Council's planning committee approved the scheme even though the leader of Essex County Council objected.
Ed Perrin from Low Carbon, the firm behind the project, said the site "contains only 0.11% of Colchester's best and most versatile land".
He told the planning committee, external that substantial changes had been made in response to local concerns, including removing several fields from the application, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Perrin said the site, near Birch, would "provide sufficient electricity for 16% of the district's homes".
He said the land would continue to be used for grazing, while allowing the soil to recover before being returned to agricultural use after decommissioning in 40 years' time.
Labour councillor Sam McLean, who supported the plans, said he had visited the site.
"I didn't really see any outstanding vistas; I didn't see mountains; I didn't see medieval castles; it was just farmland," he said.
Some councillors said the site was one of five "high value" farms in the Colchester district, and there were other farms with poorer quality land that were therefore more suitable for solar farms.
In a statement read out by officers, Conservative councillor Kevin Bentley, who is also the leader of Essex County Council, said he objected to the scheme, despite acknowledging changes in the developer's plans.
"It does not however go far enough and I think the risks very much outweigh the benefits," he said.
A council officer told the meeting it was "likely" the energy generated would be used in the local area but this could not be guaranteed.
