A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Police said a black KTM Duke and a white Nissan MPV collided in Melbourne Road, near Donington Park in Leicestershire, shortly before 17:00 BST on Thursday.

The bike then hit a wall and the rider, a man in his 30s, died at the scene.

Officers said the 55-year-old man was also held on suspicion of driving a vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit and has been released under investigation.

