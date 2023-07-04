Town-wide traffic calming measures unveiled
At a glance
A legal order for traffic calming measures across Ilkley is to be published
It proposes a town-wide 20mph speed limit and speed bumps
Bradford Council said the scheme would make the town "safer and more pleasant"
- Published
A town-wide 20mph speed limit and more than 100 speed bumps are planned for Ilkley.
Bradford Council said reducing speed limits in built-up areas would make them "safer and more pleasant".
The Traffic Regulation Orders will be published on Thursday and residents will have until 28 July to respond to them.
It is part of the council's aim to introduce 20mph zones across the area, focused on urban centres and schools.
The council said 20mph zones had already been introduced in Bradford and Shipley centres, as well as on streets around dozens of schools across the area.
Alex Ross-Shaw, the council's executive member for regeneration, planning and transport, said: "Reducing speeds in built-up areas makes them safer and more pleasant for residents and visitors alike."
He said previous consultations had shown "overwhelming support" for cutting speed limits.
"They also showed that there is concern over the extent of the proposed traffic calming measures, which is why we've scaled back the traffic calming on a third of the sites," he added.
Department for Transport guidance states that on roads where average speeds are above 24mph, a 20mph speed limit should be supported with traffic calming infrastructure.
Mr Ross-Shaw said: "Reducing speed limits without including measures to physically encourage drivers to slow down are largely ineffective, which is why the use of speed cushions is being promoted."
He said comments registered before 28 July would enable the council to refine the scheme.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external.