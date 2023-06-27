Asylum-seeking children missing from hotels held
A total of 15 asylum-seeking children missing from hotels in East Sussex have been arrested in the past two years, it has emerged.
Of the 227 children reported missing from hotels in Brighton, Hove and Eastbourne since July 2021, a total of 141 have been found, Sussex Police said.
But 15 have been arrested including on suspicion of drug offences, possession of an offensive weapon, theft and robbery, the force added.
The Home Office said the welfare of minors was an "absolute priority".
The majority of the arrests were made in London, while others were made in Manchester, Hampshire, Cambridgeshire and Scotland.
'24/7 security'
Sussex Police said it had a dedicated unit focused solely on locating missing unaccompanied asylum-seeking children.
“When people go missing, our primary role is to investigate the circumstances, including assessing if they are vulnerable or could have been a victim of crime,” a spokesperson said.
“Once a person is located, where criminality is associated with either the initial disappearance or subsequent harbouring of those wishing to remain missing, Sussex Police will assess and take positive action as appropriate.”
A Home Office spokesperson added: “Due to the rise in dangerous small boats crossings, the government has had no alternative but to urgently use hotels to give unaccompanied asylum-seeking children arriving in the UK a roof over their heads.
“The wellbeing of children and minors in our care is an absolute priority and there is 24/7 security at every hotel used to accommodate them.”
Lauren Starkey, a social worker at anti-child trafficking charity Love146, previously said it was common for young asylum seekers to be forced into criminal activity.
It was announced this week that the Home Office is preparing to reopen a hotel in Hove to house unaccompanied asylum-seeking children, despite some remaining missing.
Brighton and Hove City Council’s leader Bella Sankey said the authority would use “every means available” to stop the move.
