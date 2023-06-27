Two people have been arrested after an alleged assault on sea cliffs in the Republic of Ireland.

Gardaí (Irish police) have sealed off Slieve League in County Donegal since Monday as they investigate the incident.

A man aged in his 30s and a woman in her 20s are being held at police stations in the county.

Gardaí said the alleged assault took place some time between Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday the Irish Coast Guard said it was assisting in a missing person's search.

The cliffs remain closed to the public, said gardaí.

Rising about 600m (1,969ft), Slieve League has some of the highest accessible sea cliffs in Europe.