A "hedgehog highway" has been created at a South Lanarkshire railway station.

Small holes have been cut at regular intervals along the bottom of the boundary fencing at Lanark to allow the animals to move around the station grounds more freely.

A concerned local resident contacted Network Rail earlier this year after noticing hedgehogs were becoming trapped under a fence at the station.

A team, which included an ecologist, visited the site to better understand the situation and devise ways to stop the animals from getting trapped.