Thatched house fire tackled overnight

Fire crews battled through the night to contain a fire at a thatched house in a village near Exeter.

The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the blaze in Woodbury Salterton at 00:30 GST on Tuesday.

At one point 15 appliances and an aerial ladder were being used to tackle the flames, said watch manager Paul Langdell.

He said: "I think the crews have done a really good job in stopping the fire at the first property preventing its spread to neighbouring properties."

The cause of the fire, which started at the rear of the building, is being investigated.

The roof of the building collapsed and will be made safe before the building is returned to the residents, who had left the property before the fire crews arrived.

A village resident, whgo did not give their name, said it was frightening to see.

She said: "The whole of the sky up towards Woodbury Common was orange and red and then I saw the flames and I haven't seen anything like that since the war."

She praised firefighters for containing the fire, especially as the village has a number of thatched buildings.