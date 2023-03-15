Historic ceremonial robes worn at the coronation of George VI in 1937 have been put on display.

The garments, which were made for the ninth Duke of Rutland, have not been on show for 22 years.

With the coronation of King Charles III due to feature less formal attire, there is now an opportunity to put the robes back on display.

Visitors will be able to see the robes at Leicestershire's Belvoir Castle for the 2023 season.