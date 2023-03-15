Robes worn at George VI coronation go on display
Historic ceremonial robes worn at the coronation of George VI in 1937 have been put on display.
The garments, which were made for the ninth Duke of Rutland, have not been on show for 22 years.
With the coronation of King Charles III due to feature less formal attire, there is now an opportunity to put the robes back on display.
Visitors will be able to see the robes at Leicestershire's Belvoir Castle for the 2023 season.
The Dukes of Rutland have taken part in most coronations since James II in 1685.
The roles given to the different dukes have varied but, in the main, they were bearers of the Sceptre of the Consort and played a role in anointing the head of the monarch.
Emma Manners, Duchess of Rutland, said: "It's a wonderful opportunity to share these beautifully made robes in this special Coronation year.
"It took us a while to track down where they had been stored but I'm delighted to say we have now got the robes worn by the Duke and Duchess in 1937 and the three page uniforms worn by their three boys."
Historic display
The robes will be displayed along with coronation chairs and archive family photographs, documenting the regal occasions.
They were worn by John, ninth Duke of Rutland at the coronation of George VI where he performed the role of Bearer of the Consort's sceptre and cross.
The same robes were later worn by Charles, 10th Duke of Rutland at the coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953.
Belvoir Castle opens on 12 March for weekends only until April.