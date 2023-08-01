Cornwall and Devon Met Office wind warning issued

A wind warning is in place for most of Cornwall and south Devon on Wednesday as people are warned to "take extra care if travelling".

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning, external for "unseasonably windy weather" between 04:00 BST and 18:00, with gusts of up to 50mph (80km/h) expected.

Scillonian sailings to and from the Isles of Scilly have been cancelled on Wednesday, while Thursday's first crossing will be delayed until 11:40, bosses said.

Cornwall Council warned people, external to "take extra care if travelling" and Devon County Council advised people to check travel updates, external.