Cornwall and Devon Met Office wind warning issued
At a glance
People are warned of strong winds on Wednesday
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning
Scillonian sailings have been cancelled
A wind warning is in place for most of Cornwall and south Devon on Wednesday as people are warned to "take extra care if travelling".
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning, external for "unseasonably windy weather" between 04:00 BST and 18:00, with gusts of up to 50mph (80km/h) expected.
Scillonian sailings to and from the Isles of Scilly have been cancelled on Wednesday, while Thursday's first crossing will be delayed until 11:40, bosses said.
Cornwall Council warned people, external to "take extra care if travelling" and Devon County Council advised people to check travel updates, external.
Camp sites warned customers to prepare, with Trethias Farm Camping & Caravan Park at Treyarnon Bay posting on Facebook on Tuesday: "Serious note… Today would be a good day to secure, strip & store all non-essential items."
It also advised customers to park vehicles "to protect" from westerly winds from the sea.
The Rotary Club of Yelverton has cancelled its fun day for children on Wednesday at Harrowbeer Airfield because of the warning.
