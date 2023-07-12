Opponents of the plans said airports cannot be expanded at the same time as trying to hit net zero carbon emission targets.

Surrey county councillor Jonathan Essex said the extension "will mean 100,000 extra flights and a million tonnes of extra carbon".

“If you accept you need to deal with climate change and we need to do it now, you need to stop expanding airports," he said.

Sally Pavey, chairperson of the Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions group, said it is crowdfunding for a legal battle as she does not believe planners will reject the application.

She said: “Gatwick is saying it will bring jobs and economic benefits but aviation and low-cost airlines are going towards automation. The jobs are decreasing.

“This benefits Gatwick, there are very few for the local communities.

“It really slaps in the face of what we are all trying to do which is to cut our carbon footprints.”