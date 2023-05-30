Firefighters have been battling a wildfire that has been burning since Sunday afternoon near Cannich, south of Inverness.

The blaze - to the south of the village near the Kerrow Wood - was first reported at about 12:30 on Sunday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four appliances and crews were at the scene on Monday night. A helicopter was also used to waterbomb the flames.

Several firefighters were monitoring for flare-ups on Tuesday morning.