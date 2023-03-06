An archaeology project is to make its final excavation of a 5,000-year-old Neolithic site in Orkney next year.

The complex of buildings at Ness of Brodgar was discovered in 2003, and a series of important finds have been made since.

They have included human bone, artwork, pottery and stone tools.

Archaeologists also found proof Neolithic people were using paint to decorate their buildings as well as using stone as roofing material.

The final dig in the project involving Ness of Brodgar Trust, in partnership with the UHI Archaeology Institute, is to take place in 2024.

When excavations end the site will be covered over and returned to being a green field – left for future generations of archaeologists.