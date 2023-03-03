Dublin airport drone disruption easy to fix, says O'Leary
Disruption caused by drones being flown at Dublin Airport is "reasonably easy" to fix, Ryanair's chief executive, Michael O'Leary has said.
Mr O'Leary called on the Irish government to give the airport the power to disable drones with specific technology.
Three flights were diverted to Belfast and Shannon on Thursday after Dublin had to suspend operations due to drones.
"This is completely unacceptable. Dublin Airport is the only major EU airport that for six times in the last six weeks has been shut by illegal drone activity," Mr O'Leary told RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme. , external
He said about 20,000 people had been affected by the disruption on Thursday.
"The solution to this is reasonably easy," he added.
"We don't want 15-year jail sentences. We want Dublin Airport to have the power to disable drones.
"Most European Airports, Gatwick, Heathrow, Stansted, Schiphol, all have anti-drone technology. It's not expensive. It costs about €100,000 (£88,000) and it is operated by airport police."
Operating a drone within 5km (3.1 miles) of the airport is prohibited.
'Take the drones down today'
Mr O'Leary said it was his understanding that Dublin Airport had sought permission from the Irish Department of Transport to acquire anti-drone technology, but could not get permission.
He accused Ireland's Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, of sitting on his hands over the issue.
"We need that done today. We don't need a memo to Cabinet next Tuesday," he said.
"How many more disruptions at Dublin Airport will we have while waiting for Minister Ryan to pass legislation?
"Make a decision. Take the drones down today, tomorrow and worry about the legislation afterwards."
He called on the minister to take action or resign.
The BBC has asked the Irish Department of Transport , externalfor a response to Mr O'Leary's comments.
A spokesperson for daa, the operator of Dublin Airport, told RTÉ that Eamon Ryan had given a "fresh commitment" to solving the issue during a meeting on Friday.
He is also due to bring a memo to the Irish cabinet on Tuesday regarding the acquisition of anti-drone technology.
The memo will outline the preferred option for acquisition and will address the legal and regulatory framework required to bring the technology into operation.