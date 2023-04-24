Northern lights illuminate the sky purple in parts of Wales

Aurora in Morfa Nefyn, Gwynedd RichWil/Weather Watchers

The northern lights made for some stunning photo opportunities in Morfa Nefyn, Gwynedd

The sky was a stunning sight on Sunday night for people in many parts of Wales.

The northern lights - also known as aurora borealis - appear as large areas of colour including pale green, pink, shades of red, yellow, blue and violet in the direction due north.

BBC Wales weather presenter Sabrina Lee explained there was a strong geomagnetic storm which allowed more southerly latitudes to see the northern lights dance around the sky.

The charged particles from the sun interact with gases in the atmosphere to produce beautiful colours.

But for anyone hoping to still get a glimpse, you may be disappointed.

Looking ahead at the three-day aurora forecast, the solar activity is set to reduce.

As a result, the chances of seeing them again in Wales will be fall over the next few days with views mainly restricted to northern Scotland.

Allan Trow/Dark Sky Wales

This photo of Rhigos Mountain above Rhondda shows the northern lights in an array of vibrant colours

Chris Parry

The view at sunset from Porthmadog bypass, Gwynedd on Sunday

TBowphotography/Twitter

An explosion of colour at Paxtons Tower, Carmarthenshire

Rory Trappe

Northern Lights visibility was caused by a strong geomagnetic storm

MrsH/Weather Watchers

Silhouettes on a violet backdrop in Staylittle, Powys

Susystorm/Weather Watchers

The aurora borealis in Llithfaen, Gwynedd on Sunday

