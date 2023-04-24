Northern lights illuminate the sky purple in parts of Wales
Published
The sky was a stunning sight on Sunday night for people in many parts of Wales.
The northern lights - also known as aurora borealis - appear as large areas of colour including pale green, pink, shades of red, yellow, blue and violet in the direction due north.
BBC Wales weather presenter Sabrina Lee explained there was a strong geomagnetic storm which allowed more southerly latitudes to see the northern lights dance around the sky.
The charged particles from the sun interact with gases in the atmosphere to produce beautiful colours.
But for anyone hoping to still get a glimpse, you may be disappointed.
Looking ahead at the three-day aurora forecast, the solar activity is set to reduce.
As a result, the chances of seeing them again in Wales will be fall over the next few days with views mainly restricted to northern Scotland.