NHS scraps plans for town's GP hub
At a glance
Work has been halted indefinitely on a plan for six GP surgeries to move into a new hub in Shropshire
Opponents raised issues over traffic concerns and how people would get to the proposed site in Shrewsbury
Earlier this year, NHS England paused the plan
Without further movement, the NHS in Shropshire said it was halting all further work and spending on the idea
A plan for six GP surgeries to relocate into a medical centre in Shropshire has been indefinitely halted.
A range of services from the NHS, council and other groups would have been provided by the proposed health and wellbeing hub in Shrewsbury.
Opponents raised concerns including over access for residents and earlier this year NHS England paused the plan.
All further work and spending on the scheme has now been halted, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said.
"This is a hugely disappointing position given the significant amount of work that has been undertaken," chief medical officer Dr Nick White said.
When NHS England paused the scheme, they said it was to focus on developing the plan's business case.
But Dr White said there was no further communication of when the case would go forward for approval and, even if it did, there were no guarantees of government funding.
Critics of the project included a group of retired GPs as well as residents and their issues included traffic concerns and how people would get to the new hub.
The six surgeries due to move were Claremont Bank, Marysville, South Hermitage, Marden, The Beeches and Belvidere.
They ranged between 2.6 miles (4.2km) and 0.8 miles (1.3km) from the favoured hub site in Meole Brace.
The decision to halt work was "extremely challenging" for the surgeries and they would have to plan for an "alternative future", Dr White said.
"We will of course do all we can to avoid practice closures, but we will need to consider the consequences of practices that may no longer be able to continue to provide services, and as a result hand back their contract," he added.
Discussions were under way with the six practices, the NHS said.
