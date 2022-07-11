Three lifeboats aided two people on board a yacht stuck off the Devon coast.

The RNLI said coastguards received several 999 calls on Saturday night about the motionless 16ft (4.8m) long trimaran in becalmed waters off Budleigh Salterton.

The vessel was trying to get to Teignmouth but was caught in a slack tide and with no power to get moving again, rescuers said.

Both of Exmouth's lifeboats went to the scene and escorted the yacht across a bay to the Teignmouth lifeboat, which took it safely into harbour.

The Exmouth lifeboats were launched at about 21:25 BST, returning to their station at about 23:05, the RNLI said.