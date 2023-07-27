Plans to turn the upper floors of a multi-storey car park into an urban farm have been approved amid opposition.

Food producer Slow Food Birmingham is set to redevelop levels five and six of Vyse Street car park in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter.

An online petition, rejecting the scheme's loss of 39 parking spaces, received more than 500 signatures.

Vegetable plots, greenhouses and gardens will take up the space, focusing on community use as well as food production, according to the scheme.