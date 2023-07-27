Plans approved to turn car park levels into urban farm
- Published
Plans to turn the upper floors of a multi-storey car park into an urban farm have been approved amid opposition.
Food producer Slow Food Birmingham is set to redevelop levels five and six of Vyse Street car park in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter.
An online petition, rejecting the scheme's loss of 39 parking spaces, received more than 500 signatures.
Vegetable plots, greenhouses and gardens will take up the space, focusing on community use as well as food production, according to the scheme.
Slow Food plans to collect rainfall to water plants and cover flat spaces on the top floor with wind turbines.
In addition to the petition, six letters of objection were sent to the council about the loss of parking provision and also complained working jewellers would be squeezed out of the area.
Five letters of support were also sent to the authority in praise of a scheme they said would offer much-needed access to green space in an urban area.
Councillor Lee Marsham said: “The Jewellery Quarter is a historic and vibrant gem of our city."
"The proposed urban farm will add a green jewel to its crown."
