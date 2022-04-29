Centenary exhibition honours influential textile designer
At a glance
A new exhibition will open later this year to celebrate the work of Bernat Klein
The Serbian-born designer settled in the Borders after World War Two
The exhibition will explore his "ongoing legacy and influence"
- Published
A new exhibition will celebrate the life and career of textile designer Bernat Klein in the centenary year of his birth.
The National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh will host the event starting in November.
The Serbian-born artist settled in the Scottish Borders after World War Two.
The exhibition will examine his creative process and varied career.
It is part of a series of events developed by the Bernat Klein Foundation to mark 100 years since his birth in 1922.
It will chart his 60-year career as a textile designer, artist, educator, and colour consultant.
National Museums Scotland (NMS) acquired his archive in 2010, four years before he died.
The internationally significant collection of around 4,000 objects ranges from fabrics and garments to design development material.
Lisa Mason, NMS assistant curator of modern and contemporary design, said: "Bernat Klein was a key figure in modernist design, and one of the 20th Century’s most celebrated textile designers.
"His archive is remarkably broad and rich, and this stylish exhibition will display some of its highlights, examining his exceptional contribution to the design world and his ongoing legacy and influence.
"The Scottish Borders were his home and inspiration for six decades, and the exhibition will also explore the story of the relationship between his work, the landscape and the local textile industry."