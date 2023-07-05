Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman reported she was raped by a stranger after a night out in a Derbyshire town.

Derbyshire Police said the woman told officers she was attacked in the Larklands area of Ilkeston between 01:00 BST and 02:45 BST on 23 June.

The force said a man had been charged with her rape and was being held in custody.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have heard raise voices, or has CCTV or dashcam around that time, in Stanton Road, Lower Stanton Road, Cavendish Road, Birdcroft Lane, Little Hallam Lane and Longfield Lane.

