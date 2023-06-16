Jersey hosts 39th British-Irish Council summit
At a glance
The 39th British-Irish Council summit has taken place in Jersey
The summit included a visit to the Limes, an example of housing construction on the island
Issues raised included the rising cost-of-living, the energy crisis, the impact of labour shortages on the economy, housing pressures and the war in Ukraine
Senior politicians have reflected on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at the British-Irish Council summit in Jersey.
The 39th summit brought together leaders from the UK government, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, the Channel Island nations of Jersey and Guernsey, and the Isle of Man.
No representatives from Northern Ireland were present due to the collapse of the power-sharing institutions at Stormont.
Levelling Up Minister, Michael Gove, represented the Westminster government in the absence of the prime minister.
'Great honour'
The summit included a visit to the Limes, an example of housing construction in Jersey as the members focused on decarbonisation and sustainable building.
Kristina Moore, Chief Minister of the Jersey administration, told the press conference: “It has been a great honour for us to host the summit for the fifth time here in Jersey.
“And of course, it’s a really important opportunity for us all to reflect on 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement.”
The deal brought an end to 30 years of conflict in Northern Ireland, known as the Troubles.
The chief minister added “shared challenges” were discussed between the representatives.
'Invaluable forum'
Issues raised included the rising cost-of-living, the energy crisis, the impact of labour shortages on the economy, housing pressures, responding to climate change and the continuing response to the war in Ukraine.
Deputy Peter Ferbrache, President of the Policy & Resources Committee, represented Guernsey, and said: "The council had the opportunity to discuss green and affordable housing following a site visit to the Limes, a housing development in St Helier.
"This is a challenge facing all member administrations as we look to tackle housing pressures alongside the need to address energy sustainability and resilience.
"I look forward to the British-Irish Council forum continuing to develop and evolve as the political relationships between its member administrations continue to adapt, and it remains an invaluable forum for Guernsey to be a part of.”
