Firefighters rescue puppy stuck in drain

Dog Lily reunited with owner in AldershotHIFRS

L﻿ily posed with the firefighters involved with the rescue after being saved from the drain

At a glance

  • A puppy has been rescued from a drain

  • Firefighters pulled the animal free from the pipe in Aldershot

  • They used specialist thermal imaging equipment to find the dog

  • Lily the Jack Russell was given meatballs afterwards, as a reward

A﻿ puppy that got stuck down a drain has been rescued by firefighters.

F﻿irefighters used thermal imaging cameras to locate the Jack Russell, called Lily, after the pet disappeared during a walk at Aldershot Park in Hampshire.

The fire service said Lily had become "disorientated and distressed" before being rescued on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighter Phil Wareham said: "A very relieved and grateful owner couldn't have been happier with the crews' efforts.

HIFRS

F﻿irefighters said Lily had been "disorientated and distressed" after becoming stuck down the drain

"Lily even enjoyed a pasta and meatballs hot pack, supplied by us, as a reward."

T﻿he rescue came three days after firefighters in Chilbolton, near Stockbridge, freed a cow that had got its head stuck in a tree.

HIFRS

﻿Crews worked with Lily's owner during the rescue

