Heavy snow and ice could bring "significant disruption" to parts of the West Midlands later warnings say.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for all parts of the region south of Stoke-on-Trent from 21:00 GMT on Monday until Tuesday morning.

Parts of Staffordshire and Shropshire are expecting more snow on Thursday.

This could lead to "difficult travel conditions" in some parts, the Met Office said.