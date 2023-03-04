The felling of a number of ancient trees has been paused until the planned removal is explained to protestors.

More than 50 lime trees were approved to be cut down to make way for a dual carriageway as part of the Stanton Cross development, in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

A community engagement event was announced after a meeting between North Northamptonshire Council, developers Stanton Cross and the Conservative MP, for Wellingborough, Peter Bone.

About 20 trees, on London Road, known as The Walks, have already been felled.