Irish police begin protest over garda rota row

Gardaí (Irish police) have begun the first of five protests over a decision from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to change work rotas.

The body presenting rank and file officers, the Garda Representatives Association (GRA) balloted its members over industrial action last month.

The association has been in dispute with Mr Harris over rota changes and other working conditions.

Officers are protesting over the reintroduction of the Westmanstown roster prior to the start of talks between all sides.

Gardaí had voted to withdraw voluntary overtime on all five Tuesdays in October and strike on 10 November if the current dispute is not resolved.

Commissioner Harris has said he is ready to begin talks on the roster issues and the three other garda associations are prepared to enter talks.

Voluntary overtime is used on checkpoints and patrols, to bring units up to strength, to staff stations and to increase visibility at a time when gardai numbers are in decline.

It is also used to cover the Dáil (Irish Parliament) and police special events, as well as in major investigations and for court appearances.