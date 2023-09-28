Princess Royal visits her former school in Kent
At a glance
Princess Anne was a pupil at Benenden School from 1963
Her latest visit was to mark its centenary
She spoke to sixth formers from 60 schools at a conference to inspire future female leaders
- Published
The Princess Royal has paid a visit to her former school in Kent to mark its centenary.
Princess Anne started as a pupil at Benenden School in 1963, and has returned for special occasions several times since.
During her visit on Thursday she spoke to sixth formers from 60 different schools about inspiring female leaders.
The school's current head teacher Samantha Price said the princess was "a great role model" for pupils.
"As a leader we find her very inspiring in terms of the dedication that she shows to her own very important role, day in, day out," she said.
Benenden, which is partnered with the John Wallis Academy in Ashford, was marking its anniversary by hosting a global conference to inspire future female leaders.
As part of her visit, the princess inspected the Combined Cadet Forces of both schools.
Damian McBeath, the John Wallis principal, said: "It's been super exciting in school all day. We've been talking about it, they've been making sure their boots are polished, and they're giving each other tips on how to stand and present themselves."
