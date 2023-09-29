Councillor Rachel Gilmour, Liberal Democat councillor for Clare and Shuttern, supported the plans by Plymouth’s Roman Catholic Diocese which involve doubling the size of the church and joining it to the presbytery, which will increase in height.

“Henry VIII destroyed the most beautiful Catholic churches in this country," she said.

"If the Catholic church wants to extend this one in Tiverton and stick a belfry on top, then that’s fine with me."

She described the idea of bell tower as a "thing of beauty".

Mr Cruwys disagreed, adding: “Bells are not there to call people to the service any more.

"People come from further afield and will not hear the bells anyway.

“I cannot agree with the officer’s recommendation to support this, unless it’s minus the bells.”

Planners were told concerns had been raised by nearby residents about the potential noise impact particularly as the bell would be level with some of the houses.

However, officers said it would be equivalent to “light traffic noise”.

Meanwhile Liberal Democrat Councillor Frank Letch described bell-ringing as "wonderful" and Conservative Councillor Polly Copthorne said the application was “very refreshing".

Councillors supported the application with a number of conditions that limit lighting on site and stipulate bells should only be rung when services are taking place.