C﻿onstruction work has started on a new multi-million pound onshore wind farm in Galloway.

T﻿he Benbrack scheme will see 15 turbines built to the north east of Carsphairn.

D﻿eveloper Red Rock Power expects the site to begin producing electricity in spring 2024.

The wind farm was first proposed in 2012 and secured initial planning consent in 2017. Variations to the plans have been approved since.

T﻿he turbines will have a maximum rotor tip height of 149m (489ft) and a total generation capacity of 67MW.

Red Rock said there was potential for the capacity to be increased.