A 12-year-old tiger at a wildlife park in Yorkshire woke up "annoyed but alert" after a risky medical procedure, staff have said.

Vlad, an Amur tiger at the park near Doncaster, was unscathed after undergoing a general anaesthetic to enable staff to X-ray his spine.

The procedure - known as "knock-down" - could have caused Vlad to stop breathing or hallucinate, Kim Wilkins, carnivore team leader at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, said.

Vlad would be given a treat such as a horse leg once the effects of the anaesthetic had worn off "if he's lucky", Ms Wilkins said.