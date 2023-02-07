Stranded Loggerhead turtles receive treatment in Cornwall

An aquarium in Newquay is providing rehabilitation treatment for three juvenile loggerhead sea turtles.

The Blue Reef Aquarium said the turtles had been brought for care after they had been "taken off course by storms".

Two turtles were rescued from Perranporth beach near Newquay, and the other at Widemouth Bay in Bude.

Steve Matchett, general manager at the aquarium, said the turtles had been found in an "extremely weakened state".

He said: "They are from warm waters and get taken off course by storms when following warm Atlantic currents.

"When they are brought to us we follow an established procedure to try and return them to full health and get them ready for release back into warmer waters, usually near the Canary Isles."