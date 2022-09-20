U﻿pdated designs for a regeneration scheme in a "neglected" part of Oxford have been revealed.

Oxford City Council and Nuffield College are joint shareholders in the OXWED company, which will develop the Oxpens site between Oxpens Road and the River Thames.

O﻿XWED described it as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to transform an "under-used" and "neglected" brownfield site and expand the city centre.

C﻿hanges to previous proposals include increasing the number of homes on the site and reducing the size of the proposed hotel.