Revamped plans for new city complex revealed
Updated designs for a regeneration scheme in a "neglected" part of Oxford have been revealed.
Oxford City Council and Nuffield College are joint shareholders in the OXWED company, which will develop the Oxpens site between Oxpens Road and the River Thames.
OXWED described it as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to transform an "under-used" and "neglected" brownfield site and expand the city centre.
Changes to previous proposals include increasing the number of homes on the site and reducing the size of the proposed hotel.
OXWED previously said the scheme could bring 3,000 new jobs.
It estimates it will "contribute up to £280m annually to Oxford’s economy, spending up to £24m a year with local businesses".
The number of homes has been increased from 186 to 234, 50% of which will be affordable. The number of student rooms has increased from 230 to 258.
A planned hotel has been downsized from 370 to 250 bedrooms.
The new plans also include the proposed position of a bridge and revised designs for a public square and amphitheatre.
The area of land, which lies next to the Oxford Ice Rink, is largely unused, though Oxpens car park, a car service garage and council buildings will have to make way for the new development.
Two public consultations were held last year which the developers said had helped them refine the proposals.
Kevin Minns, managing Director at OXWED, said: “...we’re delighted to be presenting this updated scheme that will transform this under-used and in some ways overlooked site into a genuine asset for the people of Oxford."
A planning application will be submitted to Oxford City Council later in the autumn, with developers hoping to begin work next year.
The updated proposals will go on show at Oxford Town Hall on Thursday.