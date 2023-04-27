Trio arrested after suspected drug deal spotted
Three people have been arrested after a suspected drug deal was spotted by police in Nottinghamshire.
Plain-clothed officers in an unmarked car saw possible dealing at the junction of Stoneyford Road and Quarrydale Road, in Sutton-in-Ashfield, at about 11:40 BST on Monday.
Officers caught up with a suspect found to have drugs in her clothing.
A search of a house was then carried out, with large quantities of cocaine and heroin seized and two men arrested.
A 38-year-old woman, and two men - aged 20 and 35 - were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.
Several mobile phones and bundles of cash, as well as the drugs, were found when police searched the house in Sutton-in-Ashfield.
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police.