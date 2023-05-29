A police officer sexually assaulted a female colleague by "lifting her skirt and grabbing her bottom", a misconduct hearing was told.

PC Benjamin French quit Gwent Police a day before a disciplinary panel was convened.

The former officer, who was off duty at the time, accepted his conduct amounted to gross misconduct, according to a written ruling by Chief Constable Pam Kelly.

She added that he would have been dismissed had he not resigned.

The incident happened as he and colleagues were at a social event in Cardiff on 19 December 2022.

Ms Kelly said there was "clear evidence of genuine remorse and insight by former PC French" and that he had "expressed his apologies" to the officer, referred to as PC A.