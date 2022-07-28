Drones fitted with thermal imaging technology are being used to track deer across more than 2,000 acres of woodland in a Scottish national park.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) said grazing deer posed a potential threat to young trees around Loch Katrine in the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park.

The Scottish government agency has contracted a drones company to help monitor numbers and movements of the animals in the area.

FLS said the information gathered could be crucial to controlling the deer population through culling.

It said drones were the latest example of its use of technology to help manage woodlands and forests.

In June, it started a trial at Glentrool in Dumfries and Galloway involving cows fitted with GPS collars.