Tributes to biker killed in lorry crash

A 61-year-old motorcyclist who died after a collision with a lorry in Nottinghamshire has been described as "a friend to many".

Nigel Osler was injured in the crash on the A617/A60 crossroads junction, in Mansfield, at about 04:00 BST on 12 July.

Mr Osler, from Derbyshire, was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham but died later the same day.

Police said they were still investigating the accident and appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.