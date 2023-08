A man in his 30s has died two days after being assaulted in Dublin.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the incident occurred at about 04:30 local time on Sunday on the Larkhill Road in Whitehall.

The injured man was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment but died as a result of his injuries on Tuesday evening.

The investigation remains ongoing and Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.