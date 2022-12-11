Two die house fire, police confirm
Two people have died following a house fire.
About 11 residents were evacuated from a street after emergency services were called to the scene in St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire, at about 01:30 GMT.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it did not believe anyone else was at the property, however examinations were ongoing.
Police crime scene investigators and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service personnel are investigating the cause of the fire.
Damage to the property was extensive, said a police statement.
"Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this tragic time," it said.
"A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated during the incident.
"Those living closest to the affected house will remain displaced until fire officers are certain it is safe for them to return."
The force said it wanted to thank members of the community and businesses for the support they offered during the incident.
Revd Elizabeth Rowe, of St Thomas Church, said the community was in "deep shock" and the church would remain open to offer support.
Nearby Teifi Waterside Hotel posted on social media offering anyone displaced by the fire somewhere to stay free of charge.
Local councillor Mike James said the community had united to provide support to neighbours "under very sad circumstances".
He said about 11 people at Church Lane were evacuated and accommodation had been provided in the nearby White Hart.
He said they were offered drinks and blankets and were able to keep warm around a log fire.
"The village came together," he said. "They wanted to support as much as they could."
Two fire appliances and a senior officer remain at the scene.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called at 01:38.
Three duty operations managers were sent in paramedic response cars along with an ambulance.