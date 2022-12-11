Two people have died following a house fire.

About 11 residents were evacuated from a street after emergency services were called to the scene in St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire, at about 01:30 GMT.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it did not believe anyone else was at the property, however examinations were ongoing.

Police crime scene investigators and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service personnel are investigating the cause of the fire.

Damage to the property was extensive, said a police statement.