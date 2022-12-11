Residents have been evacuated from a street after emergency services attended a house fire in the early hours of the morning in Pembrokeshire.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed there are casualties in the incident in St Dogmaels.

Firefighters, police and ambulance were called to the blaze in St Dogmaels at about 01:30 GMT on Sunday.

Some neighbouring properties have been evacuated for residents’ safety, and emergency services remain at the scene.