Casualties after house fire, as neighbours evacuated
Residents have been evacuated from a street after emergency services attended a house fire in the early hours of the morning in Pembrokeshire.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed there are casualties in the incident in St Dogmaels.
Firefighters, police and ambulance were called to the blaze in St Dogmaels at about 01:30 GMT on Sunday.
Some neighbouring properties have been evacuated for residents’ safety, and emergency services remain at the scene.
The Reverend Elizabeth Rowe, of St Thomas Church, said the community is in "deep shock" about the "tragic house fire" and will be open all day to offer support.
Teifi Waterside Hotel has also posted on social media offering anyone displaced by the fire somewhere to stay free of charge.
Further details have not yet been released, but the response is ongoing.
Two fire appliances and a senior officer remain at the scene.
Two hose reel water jets and breathing apparatus have been used to tackle the fire.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called at 01:38 GMT.
Three duty operations managers were sent in paramedic response cars along with an ambulance.