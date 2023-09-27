Firefighters called to a small fire in the open at Venford Reservoir on Dartmoor said when they arrived they found four large blazes.

They said the fires were in a wooded area where forestry operations were ongoing and the wind was blowing hot embers towards large forestry machinery and open moorland.

Buckfastleigh Fire Station said on Facebook, external that due to the size of the incident on Tuesday night and due to difficult access, the officer in charge requested help from other fire stations.

Crews spent time dampening the area and were due to revist on Wednesday to make sure there had been no further spread, the fire service said.