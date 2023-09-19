Crumbling concrete found in second county school
At a glance
Colyton Grammar School near Seaton, Devon, confirmed Raac had been found
It said it had closed "a small part of its estate" that was affected
No students have had to take lessons at home as a result
A Devon school has been partially shut after becoming the county's second to identify Raac in its buildings.
Colyton Grammar School, near Seaton, said a "small part of its estate" was shut where reinforced autoclaved aerated concretre was found.
The news comes after Petroc College, in the north of the county, confirmed it had found it.
The total number of England schools found to have Racc rose to 174 in the government's latest data.
The total had increased by 27 since 30 August, the data published on 14 September showed.
A spokesperson for Colyton Grammar said: “We can confirm the existence of RAAC in a small part of our estate, and the affected areas are now closed.
"We are working with the Department for Education (DfE) and related experts to mitigate the issue and to minimise the impact on students' learning.”
They added that "all students were accommodated at school and none have had to learn from home as a result of the issue".
