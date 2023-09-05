More than 30,000 people have signed a petition calling for Eurostar services in Kent to be reinstated.

The train hasn't stopped at Ebbsfleet and Ashford International since the start of the pandemic.

Campaigners in Kent say the stops were vital for the county's economy.

Eurostar has confirmed it will not be running services to or from stations in Kent in 2023 or 2024, and says it understands this was "disappointing".